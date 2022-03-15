LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton will partner March 26 with Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, to officially unveil a brand new accessible sensory playground in South Lumberton.

The project is part of the second annual Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification Program.

Over the past few years, the town of Lumberton has experienced damage from natural disasters including hurricanes and flooding that has affected the community. The Sparkling Ice team will be unveiling a new type of playground that gives kids the opportunity to engage in a variety of sensory activities. The playground is expected to be a positive step toward rebuilding a local Lumberton neighborhood, creating an uplifting and engaging area for families and children of all ages to enjoy.

“We are extremely grateful that Sparkling Ice has chosen the city of Lumberton to be a part of their Cheers to You Town Beautification program this year,” said Tim Taylor, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Lumberton. “This project is appreciated by the entire community, and we look forward to seeing our local town come together through this great addition to our play lot.”

The Cheers to You Town Beautification Program launched in 2020 with a goal of bringing communities together in small towns across the country. Sparkling Ice chose Lumberton as one of the three communities a part of the 2021 program, which was delayed due to supply issues as a result of the pandemic.

The installation of the playground is expected to begin this week.

“Our Cheers to You program allows Sparkling Ice to provide that sense of community to deserving towns across the country, and we’re thrilled to be able to give that to a town like Lumberton,” said Nina Morrison, Senior Vice President of Community Experience at Talking Rain. “We hope that installing a new sensory playground area will help bring people together, while providing a fun and interactive space for kids and families to enjoy.”

The unveiling event in Lumberton which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. is open to the local community, and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and welcome speeches from local city elected officials, followed by family-fun activities on site including a DJ, photobooth, face painting, inflatables, snacks and eats from a local food truck and refreshing Sparkling Ice-icees.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and the Cheers to You Beautification Program, please visit: https://www.sparklingice.com/cheerstoyou/.