RED SPRINGS — Some Public Schools of Robeson County students learned more about technology after traveling to Emerging Technology Institute Tuesday.

About 49 Career and Technical Education students traveled to ETI Tuesday and took part in sessions including a video game simulation, data literacy and workforce development including opportunities to intern and work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to James Freeman, CEO of ETI.

Devon Connor, a 10th grade Purnell Swett High student, said he learned “different things” including information about drones which are used for shooting commercials.

Connor also learned how drones are used by the U.S. Secret Service and “how engineers have a part in Secret Service.”

“We love doing these events for the kids,” said Joe Campbell, ETI’s chief Technology officer.

The events demonstrate technology such as drones that are built at ETI, Campbell said.

Freeman said the events offer “hands-on learning” experiences with new technologies that aren’t part of the regular curriculum.

“I hope they feel inspired,” he said of students.

The event sought to expose students to those career paths and let them know they can be a part of vocations within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Freeman said.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Herman Locklear, CTE director.

Some students want to be game designers, and Locklear told The Robesonian he was surprised at the knowledge some students already had concerning technology.

Seeing people in similar roles can offer students hope, he said.

Students who don’t see themselves employed in tech and governmental agencies as a possibility might put their dreams on hold, Locklear said.

“They’ll settle for less but they shouldn’t have to settle for less,” Locklear said.

Connor Locklear, a former CTE student who is now employed at ETI, said the program is something students should be involved with.

“I would tell them that they need to experience it,” he said. “It’s a really good program I really do enjoy it.”

The former CTE student now works with drones and facial recognition technology.

ETI also gives resources to programs in Robeson County that need them, Herman Locklear said.

Herman Locklear said at ETI, ability meets resources which equals success for students.

“We can do it here,” he said.

All vendors at the event attended on a volunteer basis, Freeman said.

The event also demonstrated the partnerships between private and public sectors to bring new technology to the county, Freeman said.

“There should be more organizations doing it. It’s the only right thing to do,” Freeman said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]