RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced this month that Deep Branch Fire Department has improved its rating which will lower insurance premiums for commercial businesses within 5 miles of the department.

The fire department lowered its rating from a 5 to a 4 after an inspection by state officials, according to Fire Chief Justin Hunt, who also serves as assistant director of Robeson County Emergency Management’s Fire Marshal’s Office. The lower rating can help lower insurance premiums for commercial businesses near the department.

The department’s extended area outside of the 5 miles has a 9 rating, according to Barry Smith, assistant director of Public Affairs at the N.C. Department of Insurance.

The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System.

The rating system ranges from one, the highest level, to 10, a level at which a fire department is not recognized as being certified by the state.

Hunt said volunteers worked hard to complete training hours and to respond to a number of calls to help improve the rating.

“They worked hard for that,” he said.

The department has about 28 active volunteers, according to Hunt.

“I’m very excited,” Hunt said.

Most rural fire departments are in the 9S category, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

There are 384 fire departments with a 4 rating in the state including five departments in Robeson County, according to Smith. The fire department joins Pine Terrace, East Howellsville, Orrum Township, and St. Pauls fire departments in the county classifications.

While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Hunt for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state’s fire districts.