LUMBERTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has dropped for seven consecutive weeks; for the third time in that stretch, the number of cases has dropped by at least half in a one-week period.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 112 new virus cases between March 8-14, down from 252 cases from March 1-7, a 55.6% decrease.

Two virus-related deaths were reported in the county from March 8-14, down from seven in each of the previous two seven-day periods.

There have now been 42,836 total virus cases and 521 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County with the two-year anniversary of Robeson County’s first case — which was March 21, 2020 — approaching.

“This week marks the two-year anniversary of the first case in Robeson County,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Hopefully, we can escape the even-year jinx that has descended on us — 2016 Hurricane Matthew, 2018 Hurricane Florence and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. We are due an uneventful even year.”

The county’s testing positivity rate is 3.2% during the last 14 days and 2.29% in the last seven days, Smith said; this is well below the stated 5% goal.

“In a head scratcher, on (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s virus transmission) map, Robeson County remains substantial for transmission whereas the counties around us are classified as moderate,” Smith said. “Having the hospital numbers down, capacity not being challenged and the positivity rate being extremely low should yield a better outlook than substantial for transmission.”

There have 61,018 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 47% of the population, and 55,103 second doses, or 42%; 20,883 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The only active virus cases among the on-campus community at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are three cases among faculty and staff as of late Monday; this is an increase from two active cases, both in that group, on March 7. One new student case and one new faculty and staff case was reported from March 8 through Monday; there were two new faculty and staff cases from March 1-7.

There have been 190 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 130 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 9,244 new virus cases between March 9 and Tuesday, down from the 12,390 cases reported from March 2-8; there have been 2,612,382 total cases in North Carolina over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 149 virus-related deaths reported in the state from March 9 to Tuesday, down from 209 deaths from March 2-8. There have been 22,966 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 832 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 1,157 on March 8.

There have been 6,367,720 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 65% of the state’s population; 5,954,939 second doses have been administered, or 61%. There have been 3,206,847 booster doses administered in the state, which is 50% of the vaccinated population.