FAIRMONT — Commissioners here approved Tuesday an engineer to oversee a project that will study its water system.

LKC Engineering was unanimously approved by commissioners on Tuesday.

“The purpose of this project is to update the Town’s current Asset Management Plan for the drinking water system, conduct a water audit, and update the GIS mapping,” according to a letter from Jean Klein, Regional Planning director for the Lumber River Council of Governments included in the commissioners’ agenda packet.

“Following the approval of this item, the Town hereby authorizes the Town Manager to negotiate a fair and reasonable cost of service with this firm,” the letter reads.

Annexation

Also on Tuesday, commissioners voted to initiate the annexation process for adding Grandma’s Snack Shack into town limits.

“They’re currently outside of town,” said Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper.

The restaurant pays water and sewer bills and the owner wants to sell beer at the business, he said. Annexing it into the town will allow it to begin the permitting process.

May Day

Fairmont commissioners also voted to close Main Street for May Day Fun Festival on May 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pay studies

Mayor Charles Kemp also said that commissioners were on the same page during a Feb. 22 budget workshop that includes increases in town employee salaries as a result of a pay study. The change would have to be approved by the full board for the next budget which starts July 1.

“I am absolutely convinced that the words of the board that the words of the board members on Feb. 22 will be matched in late June with their positive vote to adopt a budget that rewards our employees with higher pay,” Kemp said.

“…I would not want any town employee to think that this board is not taking the pay study seriously nor wants to offer higher wages to each of them,” Kemp said.

Commissioner Melvin Ellison and Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree also joined in thanking town employees for their hard work.

“I really think that they should be commended for the hard work that they do,” Ellison said.

Fairmont Commissioner Terry Evans said he wanted to request a pay study for commissioners. Evans said because of rising costs he too would like to have and benefit from a pay study.

The town manager told him more budget talks have to occur including matters related to health insurance before that decision was made. However, Raper said the conversation could take place in April regarding a commissioners’ pay study.

Board members get paid $125 per month and the mayor gets $175, according to Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson.

Larson said the pay has remained the same for more than 20 years.

Juneteenth

Commissioner Heather Seibles also asked for the town manager to look into the town observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Other areas like Lumberton and Red Springs have approved the holiday as a paid holiday. Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19, celebrates the end to slavery in America.

Employee appreciation

Kemp said that quarterly lunch events will be held to feed town employees starting on March 30. The appreciation events will also take place in June, September, and around Christmas. He also said he plans to proclaim the Friday before Labor Day as Fairmont Town Employees Appreciation Day.

In other business, Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards said that radar signs will be placed on Walnut Street, Iona Street and North Main Street to help target speeding.

Commissioner Melvin Ellison commended Edwards for his efforts to crack down on speeding on North Main Street.

Upcoming events

The town will host a Strategic Plan Meeting on March 22 at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

On March 29, a meeting will take place in the Heritage Center at 6 p.m. to discuss the town’s comprehensive plan.

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for April 9 at 10 a.m. in the Community Park.

The next scheduled board meeting will take place on April 19 at 6 p.m.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]