MAXTON — Commissioners here took time to recognize Maxton’s own Dontrell Briggs Tuesday for his accomplishment in earning a golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning on American Idol.

Briggs was presented a banner on behalf of the town and each commissioner donated $100 of their personal funds to help finance his trip at the end of the month.

Briggs said he hopes to represent Maxton well and “put the town on the map.”

“This really means a lot (is) to know that you all came together to honor little old me,” Briggs said. “I’m looking forward to representing this town well.”

“We hope that this will be the first step in a great life,” Mayor Paul Davis told Briggs.

Public comments

The meeting took a heated turn following several critiques from residents during the public comment portion.

Phillip Clark, a resident of Florence Street, first spoke out against the town after he was sent a notice for housing two “fainting goats” as pets at his Florence Street home. The act is a violation of the town’s ordinance which prohibits “livestock” animals within the town’s limits, according to Town Manager Angela Pitchford.

Clark said he knocked on the doors of neighbors and the 90% of those who answered were not aware he had goats or did not care he had goats. He said his goats are smaller than some larger breeds of dogs.

Several residents on the street spoke in support of Clark for keeping the goats.

“Let ‘em have their goats man,” one resident said. “As long as he’s paying his taxes, leave him alone.”

Clark said he received a notice “four days ago” telling him he was to remove the goats or be fined $500. He said he took the liberty of reading the town’s charter which he said states that no fines can exceed $100. He also said he checked the town’s website prior to moving to Maxton and could not find an ordinance but the ordinance “conveniently appeared online” two days after he was served the notice.

Following his statement of support of the goats, another Florence Street resident, Robert Macy, gave the commissioners a list of why the Town of Maxton is not “A Good Place to Live,” as the town’s motto states.

Macy said that Maxton is not a good place to live because of litter, the discharging of weapons, and speeding vehicles.

Resident Anthony Raynor followed Macy and spoke telling the commissioners that he has lived in Maxton for three years and has had a gun pulled out on him on one occasion and that there was a lack of transparency with the town’s Police Department.

Interim Chief of Police William Davis told residents that a lot of the issues brought forth at meeting has never came across his desk.

“A lot of things we can take care of before we put them in a public forum … If somebody tells me something, I can address the problem. I’m like wow I’m sitting here and this person never came to speak to me,” Davis said.

“Some of your concerns are legitimate. I wish you would bring them to me first.”

Commissioners are not to interrupt or respond during the public comments, but Commissioners Victor Womack, Toni Bethea and Mayor Paul Davis each addressed the public during the commissioner comment portion of the meeting.

“If we say the problem is money, and we all know that’s what the problem is about, and we say we’re going to up your taxes 20% everybody would panic,” Womack said. “We’re in the process of getting grants. As far as litter and keeping the town clean, you’re going to have to work with us.”

“We tried for three years to get a community watch program started here in Maxton. We had meeting set up and nobody comes. We set up more meeting set up and nobody comes. We tried the same thing with the adopt a block program, nobody comes,” Davis said. “We hear what you’re saying but the town can’t do it all. We need our public to work with us.”

In other business, commissioners:

— Updated the Police Department’s standard operating procedures to comply with current North Carolina state law.

—Appointed Gloria Strickland to the Beautification Committee.

—Approved a contract for $4,900 with Pyro Shows East Cost Inc. to provide fireworks for the town’s annual Fourth of July event, scheduled July 2.

—Adopted a Community Development Block Grant Fair Housing Assessment Resolution and a Compliance Plan Resolution .

—Voted to turn over a matter of unpaid taxes from resident Purnell McQueen to the town’s attorney.

—Approved a budget amendment to use $5,000 to pay Withers Ravenal fees to apply for additional American Rescue Plan funding.

