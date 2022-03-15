LUMBERTON — Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) will be chairing the Joint Legislative Emergency Management Committee in Lumberton on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Robeson County Administration Center in the Training Room, located on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The address is 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton and parking is located behind the building and on Fifth and Sixth streets.

The committee anticipates hearing from several state agencies regarding hurricane relief and flood mitigation, and state programs that respond to storm-related issues. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.