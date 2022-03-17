A car with busted windows is shown outside of a home on McDonald Road near Fairmont. Residents in the area are saying they believe winds from a tornado destroyed the windows.

FAIRMONT — A resident of the McDonald area is saying his home was completely destroyed by what he believes was a tornado that touched down early Thursday morning.

“I don’t think it will recover,” Kenneth Wayne Hunt said Thursday of his home. “The roof, the floor, the bathrooms, all the commodes is blowed up; it was blowed off the foundation.”

The Robeson County Emergency Management director Stephanie Chavis is unsure of whether or not a tornado touched down but it is possible.

“I was advised that there was some storm rotation near Florence but that rotation appear to have weakened as it moved across Robeson County,” Chavis wrote in a report of the incident Thursday. “NWS (National Weather Service) advised that this does not mean that there could not have been a brief spin up that could have caused a small tornado. Therefore at this time we are unsure if it was straight line winds or a small tornado that briefly touched down.”

At approximately 2:52 a.m. on Thursday morning, the 911 center received a call from a homeowner advising that possibly a tornado had hit the area, according to Chavis. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County EMS and Raynham Volunteer Fire personnel were dispatched.

Law enforcement reported that there were several power lines down in the area as well as a couple of power poles, according to Chavis. Emergency responders advised the 911 Center that two mobile homes had been moved from their foundation, one located at 3139 McDonald Road and the other at 3149 McDonald Road, and an outside building had been blown across the field adjacent from these two properties, Chavis reported.

A tree had fallen through the mobile home located at 3149 McDonald Road, occupied by Hunt and Barbara Caulder, as well as fallen on a car sitting in the front yard. A neighboring home could be seen Thursday with foundational damages and a mangled trampoline. No injuries were reported.

At 11 a.m. there were more than 70 Robeson County residents without power but all power had been restored by noon, according to Chavis.

“The 911 Center made contact with me around 0300 to make me aware of the situation,” Chavis said. “I made contact with the National Weather Service to inquire as to whether or not a tornado was spotted on the radar for Robeson County.”

The National Weather Service will decide on whether to conduct a survey of the incident based on information received from Robeson County Emergency Management.

“We have been in coordination with Robeson County EM,” Steven Pfaff, Warning Coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service told The Robesonian Thursday. “There was a strong thunderstorm moving through the Fairmont-Rowland area around that time and it initially moved into the county from the Florence area. Once the EM gets us some photographs/info we will then determine if we need to conduct a formal storm survey of the area.”

The Robesonian will update this story as information becomes more available.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.