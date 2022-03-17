First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton

<p>First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton</p>

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton
<p>First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton</p>

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton
<p>First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton</p>

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton
<p>First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton</p>

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton
<p>First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton</p>

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton

First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class.

Courtesy photos | Heather Eaton

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR