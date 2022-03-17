Home News Leprechauns beware NewsTop Stories Leprechauns beware March 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photo | Heather Eaton First graders at East Robeson Primary School celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday by presenting their leprechaun traps in Mrs. Heather Eaton’s class. Courtesy photos | Heather Eaton RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR County commissioners meet Monday Local elementary educator says hands-on learning activities are important Christian barbershop saving hair and souls at the same time View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 76.8 ° F 81.9 ° 75.3 ° 82 % 4.5mph 100 % Sat 77 ° Sun 74 ° Mon 68 ° Tue 71 ° Wed 73 ° Editor's Picks Lumbee Tribe holds water ceremony to honor lake’s restoration Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by vehicle Lumbee Tribal Council approves budget allocations for $1.2M anonymous donation Robeson County disaster recovery leads discussion Leprechauns beware Load more