Cummings Smith: ‘To me this is when the learning happens’

Jessica Cumming Smith, middle, stands with her students during a celebration of Twos Day on Feb. 2 to celebrate the date 2/02/22. The educator told The Robesonian she gives her students hands-on learning activities that allow them to “be kids” and enjoy learning.

LUMBERTON — A local elementary educator says sometimes learning gets messy and that’s OK.

Lumberton resident Jessica Cummings Smith is teaching fourth-grade Science and Social Studies at Rex-Rennert Elementary School. She is currently in her fourth year of teaching at the school.

To the elementary educator, learning takes more than putting pencil to paper.

She enjoys giving students opportunities to participate in hands-on learning activities where they can “explore” and “get messy.”

“To me this is when most of the learning happens, when they are truly able to be kids, ask questions, and just be fully engaged,” she told The Robesonian.

In addition, Cummings Smith said teaching students also involves nurturing them.

“The most important part of teaching for me is making sure that my students feel welcomed, loved, safe, and at home when they are with me. Everything else will fall into place when all of those are felt in a classroom,” she said.

“Teaching has definitely taught me patience, not everything is always going to go as planned, but sometimes it ends up even better than you could have planned,” Cumming Smith said.

Cummings Smith told The Robesonian her favorite part of teaching is watching her students understand and articulate concepts.

“My favorite part of teaching would be seeing all the little lightbulbs go off in my students’ heads,” she said. “Those little moments when everything we have been learning finally clicks.”

However, her plan wasn’t always to be a fourth-grade teacher.

“I originally did not start out going to school for an education degree, I started in Environmental Science, but knew that I wanted to do the outreach part of it at least. The more I looked into it the more I realized I just wanted to work with kids so as a science teacher just made sense so I started working on my lateral entry requirements,” Cummings Smith said.

“I am completely certain this is always where I was meant to be,” she said.

Still, the educator has faced many challenges during her short career.

“To overcome outside challenges I make sure to try to just enjoy every minute I have with the students,” she said.

“In my short career we have had two hurricanes and a pandemic that has taken away time inside of the classroom, so we need to enjoy and take advantage of every opportunity that we can while we are here,” Cummings Smith added.

Cummings Smith also shared some advice for future educators.

“I would like to tell future educators that even though teaching seems like a difficult profession to get into, the reward of seeing your students grow, and all those small achievements while they are with you makes it worth it,” she said.

When she is not teaching fourth graders, she can be found teaching STEM in the 21st Century program and spending time with her family.

She also shared with The Robesonian that she is preparing for and expecting the arrival of her firstborn baby in June.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 at [email protected]