MAXTON — Two people have been arrested here for drug offenses and police are searching for one man who remains at large.

The Maxton Police Department arrested three people after executing a search warrant of a home Monday about 2 a.m. on South Austin Street in Maxton, according to Maxton police Sgt. Patrick Hunt.

Gary Lamont Ferguson, 50, of N.C. 71 North in Maxton, was arrested for possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/ dwelling place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest warrant.

Ferguson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Also arrested Monday was 43-year-old Tracy Evans Maynor, of Revels Road in Maxton. Maynor was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maynor was placed in the Detention Center under a $25,000 bond, according to the RCSO.

Crystal Gail Scott, 35, of Steed Circle in Maxton, was arrested for failure to appear in court on March 11 for a misdemeanor larceny charge, according to the arrest warrant.

Scott was jailed under a $27,000 bond, according to the RCSO.

Donnie Lee Dixon, who owns the home that was searched Monday, remains on the run, according to Hunt.

He is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling, according to Hunt.

Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts should contact the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.

