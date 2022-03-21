LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased in January according to data provided to The Robesonian from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Friday. In fact, all 100 counties in North Carolina saw an increase in January, the most recent month for which data is available.

Statewide, Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.1% while Orange County had the lowest at 2.6%. Robeson County had an unemployment rate of 6.4 percent.

With the exception of Scotland County, Robeson County had a higher rate then neighboring counties — Bladen, 5%; Columbus, 5.3; Cumberland, 5.7; Hoke, 5.2, Scotland, 8.1%.

Robeson County’s 6.4% compares to the month previous when December’s unemployment rate was 5.5%. Additionally, the county showed significant improvement from the previous year when the unemployment rate was 9.0% in January 2021.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” officials stated in their most recent report.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases as well, according to a statement provided to news outlets. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0% while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 3.0%. The January not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.8%.

The Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), the closest MSA to Robeson County, showed a significant drop in its unemployment rate in the previous year. The January 2021 rate was 8.1%, which compares to January 2022, when the Fayetteville MSA unemployment rate was just 5.6%.

Additionally, the Combined Statistical Area that includes Lumberton, Laurinburg and Fayette. Improved from 8.5% in January 2021 to 5.9% in January 2022.