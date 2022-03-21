LUMBERTON — Three people have been arrested recently by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple drug charges.

Two Shannon men were arrested Saturday after Xanax medication, oxycodone hydrochloride medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency was located in a 2017 Dodge Charger parked at the EZ Food Mart in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

A second search also was conducted at a home on the 10800 block of Shannon Road in which investigators seized marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Hunt, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioid/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $510,000 secured bond.

Triston Hunt, 21, was arrested and charged with maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Triston Hunt was placed in Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

In a separate instance, deputies arrested a 37-year-old Red Springs resident Thursday after various drugs were found in a vehicle and residence.

Eric Miller was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Deputies stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Express van near Dixie and Old Lowery roads on Thursday. The investigation included a search of the vehicle and a home in the 400 block of Lr&m Drive in Red Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators located and seized ten (10) pounds of Cocaine, assorted prescription medications, U.S. Currency and firearms during the investigation and searches,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigations into both cases are ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]