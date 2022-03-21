Robeson Community College celebrated the opening of the First Gulf War Exhibit on its campus on Monday, March 14 with a special ceremony.

The exhibit features 9-panels filled with photographs, recounting the conflict that began when Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait. The exhibit highlights Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, weapons of the Gulf War, the liberation of Kuwait, and also pay tribute to the sacrifices of the 17 service members from North Carolina who lost their lives during the war.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out, we are so grateful for this partnership with the North Carolina Museum of History that allows this exhibit to be hosted on our campus,” said RCC President Melissa Singler as she welcomed guests during the commemoration.

The Lumbee Warriors were a part of the celebration, marching in with the presentation of colors.

The audience enjoyed a rendition of the National Anthem by Debbie Barefoot, a former marine who was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and at Cherry Point, NC.

Sherry Lofton, an English Instructor at RCC, gave remarks on the exhibit.

“I served six years in the US Army Reserves as a 94 Bravo cook, I love taking care of soldiers, I love cooking,” said Lofton.

“We wanted to bring the exhibit here to make our students aware of veterans, the sacrifices, and everything that they go through.”

“I was in high school in 1990-1991 when the war started. I was 17 when it began and when it ended, I was still 17,” said Lofton as she looked back on the time the war occurred. “We have students [at RCC] who were not around during that time when the war started, who may be totally unaware of why the war took place, who was involved, or even how long it lasted.”

“Being the educator that I am, I am going to ask my students some questions and hope that they can answer them after viewing the exhibit.”

Also speaking at the event was Robert Lee Linebarger, SFC (Retired) who previously attended and later, taught at Robeson Community College. Linebarger has published two books of poetry reflecting on his time served in Desert Shield / Desert Shield, Thoughts of an Old Soldier, and An Old Soldier’s Poetry and Prose: of Life, Love, and Liberty.

Linebarger shared excerpts of those books during the ceremony.

“On the 26th of December 1990, we left Germany, we flew to Rome and then to Saudi Arabia. On a 747 we did ride, way up in the sky, landing that day…. Off the plane we went to the sound of a scud missile alert everyone running to a runway ditch scrambling to put our protective masks on, then on a bus we did go… We thought it would be hot, but it was cold, even the rain was quite a surprise…What seemed an eternity, took 100 short hours,” read Linebarger.

Linebarger said he and the other soldiers in his unit longed for home and for a home-cook meal, and finally, the day came when they were going home.

“A mission complete, our duty done,” Linebarger stated.

Once the ceremony was completed with the retrieval of colors by the Lumbee Warriors, guests were invited inside of the Anne Moss-Biggs Library to see the exhibit.

For Reverend Dr. William “Bear” Grissett, a retired veteran who served in the Army for 20 years, being able to view the exhibit meant a lot to him.

“Although I didn’t actively participate in the Gulf War because of where I was stationed at the time, it opens a lot of doors and sheds a lot of light on things missed by the media coverage, so I am able to see and read a little bit more about the things that happened.”

The exhibit is open to the public and will be available for viewing at RCC from March 14 to April 28, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Anne Moss-Biggs Library (2nd floor). There is no cost to attend.

Visitors are asked to check-in at the front desk of the library. Public organizations and public schools who wish to visit the traveling museum should contact Sherry Lofton at (910) 272-3360 for more details.