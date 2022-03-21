LUMBERTON — One county commissioner gave an update on the status of a broadband project in the Marietta area during the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Monday.

Robeson County Commissioner Pauline Campbell said “about 50% of the internet is available” in the FOCUS broadband (formerly ATMC) project that seeks to place high-speed internet in the Marietta, Proctorville and Orrum areas.

“I want them to know that it is available,” she said. “They just have to subscribe to it.”

For information about subscriptions and which homes are covered, visit www.fasterrobeson.com.

FOCUS Broadband‘s $6 million project to expand broadband supports work in the Marietta, Five Forks, Orrum and Proctorville areas, with about 2,900 addresses covered. A spokesman for the company previously told The Robesonian that it plans to have all 27 phases, or land areas, covered and completed by December.

Spectrum has previously been awarded a $2 million NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grant to extend its network to more than 1,150 homes and businesses located in the Prospect, Alma and Elrod areas. No timeline was given in that project.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved a partnership agreement that allows FOCUS Broadband to apply for NC GREAT Grant funding for unserved areas in Robeson County.

“As part of this Partnership Agreement, in the event a NC GREAT Grant is awarded to FOCUS Broadband through the NC GREAT Grant program, Robeson County agrees to provide a 50% project match up to $350,000 in matching funding contributions with 100% of those funds coming from funds designated for broadband expansion and received by the county through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),” the agreement reads.

Commissioner Wixie Stephens, who chairs the board, said she was excited about the partnership approval and broadband projects.

“As we know, it is very, very much needed,” Stephens said.

Taxes

In other business, commissioners approved giving Robeson County Tax Administrator Robert Conner the authority to advertise unpaid taxes which are liens on real property for this fiscal year in the newspaper.

“Advertising notices went out the first part of February giving the citizens 30 days to pay,” Conner said. “It’s my intention to deliver the list of delinquent taxes to the local newspaper after the second of April for advertisement.”

As of March 15, uncollected county ad valoreum taxes which were delinquent and a lien on real estate totaled $5,471,120.94; uncollected fire district taxes totaled $658, 821.12; and uncollected municipal taxes totaled $291,588.55.

Trash cleanup

Commissioners thanked community members and first responders including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for efforts to rid the county of roadside litter during the Operation Spring Cleaning event Saturday.

“It was not only an opportunity to cleanup and improve the aesthetics of our community, but it was a great opportunity for fellowship,” Herndon said.

“It looked like we had participation from one end of the county to the other,” said Commissioner Faline Dial.

Commissioner John Cummings encouraged residents to say something if they see someone littering.

“This is our home. We have to take care of our home,” Cummings said.

Other matters…

Herndon also shared excitement for new lighting at parks across the county and mentioned lighting that will be placed soon at a park in St. Pauls.

Campbell also shared her commendations to Maxton resident Dontrell Briggs, who is competing on American Idol. Campbell said she wants to invite him to an event in the future to recognize him and honor him.

Commissioner Tom Taylor, vice-chair of the board, asked for continued prayers for an Allenton firefighter who was hit by a vehicle last week. The firefighter remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in New Hanover County.

“So if you will, remember my fire department and my fireman,” said Taylor, who serves as chief of the Allenton Fire Department. “He’s one of the best I had.”

Taylor also thanked the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies that responded and helped during the incident this past Thursday.

Also approved Monday was:

— Funding that totals $77,654 from the Consolidated Appropriations Act which allows the Lumber River Council of Governments’ Aging Program to support its senior nutrition program. The grant requires no local funding match from the county.

— Allowing the LRCOG to accept $76,641 of additional state funding, for allocation of $70,161 to the Housing and Home Improvement Program and $6,680 to Legal Aid of North Carolina at Pembroke.

— A resolution to advertise a $3,500 bid for property on Red Hill Road in Maxton.

— Resolutions to accept a $2,150 bid plus the cost of advertising for a property on Mt. Moriah Road and a $3,600 bid for properties at Pine Street; Morgan J Road and Second Street; and Rennert Road.

— Allowing Lumber River United Way to oversee the ARP Allocations Program.

— A resolution that allows Robeson County sheriff’s Maj. Howard Branch and Lt. Stephen Terry Odum to take their handguns with them once they retire on May 31.

— Reappointing James Taylor to the Robeson County Public Library Board.

— Appointing Eva Patterson-Heath to serve on the Board of Equalization and Review.

The next meeting will be held April 4 at 9 a.m.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]