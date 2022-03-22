NCDA&CS tells operators to keep poultry enclosed

RALEIGH — Two veterinarians with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service Veterinary Division recently issued a memo warning backyard poultry operators of the ongoing threat of the Eurasian HS avian influenza, HPAI.

The NCDA&CS Veterinary Division has been working in conjunction with United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service , USDA Wildlife Services and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission tracking the highly pathogenic HPIA first identified in wild waterfowl in North Carolina on Jan. 16.

Well over 100 wild birds have tested positive for HPAI in North Carolina, and HPAI has been confirmed in 17 commercial poultry farms across seven states including Indiana, Kentucky, Delaware, Missouri, Maryland, Iowa and South Dakota and confirmed in 10 backyard/independent flocks in seven states including Virginia, New York, Maine, Michigan, Iowa, Connecticut and Missouri, according to the memo from Dr. Michael Martin, State veterinarian, and Dr. Rebecca Mansell, director of Poultry Health Programs.

“The wild waterfowl populations that have tested positive in NC are still wintering in the Carolinas and the number of domestic poultry flocks testing positive is on the rise,” the memo stated. “We will continue to monitor the national situation and these wild waterfowl populations. We continue with our strong recommendation that all poultry owners continue to review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.”

Local risk

Although no cases have been reported in Robeson County, local commercial poultry producers have be hypervigilant in upholding biosecurity and backyard poultry operators should follow suit, said Mac Malloy, interim director of the NC Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center.

“As far as this potential, it is something of great concern, because of spread,” Malloy said. “There is a huge threat of the migratory birds coming through our area.”

The threat is from the waste droppings of migratory birds, like geese and ducks, that could infect free range backyard flocks, which are in abundance in Robeson County, Maloy said.

Chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks and geese, and guineas can become infected through transmission of the virus from saliva, feces, and nasal secretions, according to Taylor Chavis, an Extension Livestock agent. It is highly pathogenic, and infected flocks have extremely high mortality rates.

When thinking of the HPAI, chickens come to mind, but Malloy told The Robesonian that turkeys are actually a lot more susceptible because of the older age and size.

“They stand a lot more to loose if they have out breaks,” Malloy said.

Prevention

NCDA&CS Veterinary Division is extending their strong recommendation to keep all commercial poultry indoors, including organic/free range flocks, until April 13.

“Allowing these flocks to have access to outdoors during this time would put them at increased risk of contracting HPAl,” the memo stated. “NCDA&CS will continue to monitor this disease threat with our state and federal partners and this recommended time period may be extended.”

Heightened biosecurity practices for domestic poultry are strongly recommended to prevent against avian influenza infection.

Poultry producers need to take the following measures to protect their flocks:

— Keep all poultry with outdoor access indoors

— Maintain heightened biosecurity protocols

— Monitor flocks for unexplained increased mortality or clinical signs consistent with AI

Malloy said commercial growers in Robeson County are becoming “overwhelmed” with with biosecurity measures but “prevention is going to the best” to ensure the avian influenza does not spread to Robeson County.

If the public is aware of any birds sick or dying, it should be reported right away to a local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division at 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System at 919-733-3986.

For more information on avian influenza and additional steps you can take to protect your flock visit https://poultry.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/02/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-educational-resources/.

