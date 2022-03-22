LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter has been awarded a $15,000 North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Grant.

Lumberton FFA is one of 12 recipients for the grant in the amount of $15,000, according to Jada Jackson, a Lumberton FFA adviser. Funds will be applied beginning this spring.

In order to receive the grant, the FFA chapter had to complete an application outlining how the grant will address the following areas of agriculture education: growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture, she said.

Lumberton FFA developed a greenhouse expansion project in hopes of increasing horticulture projects and plant production throughout the year, she said.

“The funds we generate from our plant sales 100% fund our student involvement in competitions, conferences, and conventions at local, state, and national levels,” Jackson said in a statement.

“With this project students will be able to develop and enhance their horticultural skills that could lead to horticulture careers post-graduation,” Jackson said.

The project also will complement the Sensory Garden being established on LHS campus and the partnership created between the FFA and the Exceptional Needs department, she added.

“We are so excited about this grant and the improvements and expansions being made [to] our greenhouses as well as the opportunities this will provide students of our agriculture program,” she said.