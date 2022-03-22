LUMBERTON — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County declined by more than half for the second straight week, though that comes with the caveat that fewer new cases are reported, health officials said.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 55 new cases from March 15 through Monday, down from 112 from March 8-14. There have been 42,885 total cases in Robeson County since county’s first COVID-19 case on March 21, 2020, now two years ago.

While this is part of a broader decline in virus cases — cases have dropped locally for eight straight weeks from a late-January peak in the omicron surge — it is also due to the emergence of at-home testing, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

“With more and more testing being done from home, the numbers of cases and positivity rate are no longer valid parameters and are being phased out,” Smith said. “Using hospitalizations as a measuring tool means we will be running several weeks behind any peak occurrence. We will be addressing internally what postings we will continue.”

Two virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County between March 15 and Monday; two deaths were also reported from March 8-14. Robeson County’s pandemic death toll is now 523.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 1.6% during the last 14 days and 1.76% over the last seven days, both well below the stated 5% goal.

Robeson County is now categorized as green, for low transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s virus transmission map; Richmond County is the only county in the region not in the green category, Smith said.

As the state of the pandemic changes and shifts closer to an endemic, the economics of the pandemic have changed as well, Smith said.

“As a reminder (the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration) no longer reimburses providers for COVID vaccinations and testing,” Smith said. “Acceptance of the vaccine binds providers to not charge for the vaccinations. Testing, however, can be and is being charged to insurances and self-pay. People seeking this service need to question whether there is a cost. The state vendors in the area (Optum Serve) are under contract and do not charge individuals.”

There have been 61,133 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 47% of the population, and 55,289 second doses, or 42%; 21,366 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reports there are no active cases among its campus community as of late Monday, with no new cases over the last seven days. On March 14, three cases among faculty and staff were the only cases considered active.

There have been 190 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 130 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 7, 809 new virus cases between March 16 and Tuesday, down from the 9,244 cases reported from March 9-15; there have been 2,620,191 total cases in North Carolina over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 125 virus-related deaths reported in the state from March 16 to Tuesday, down from 149 deaths from March 9-15. There have been 23,091 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 161 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 832 on March 15.

There have been 6,375,296 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 65% of the state’s population; 5,964,235 second doses have been administered, or 62%. There have been 3,228,207 booster doses administered in the state, which is 50% of the vaccinated population.