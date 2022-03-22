Maj. Keyla Bell, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, was honored by her family members and friends Saturday with cake and a promotion party at Fuller’s BBQ in Pembroke. Bell was promoted from the rank of captain to major in November 2021, according to the NCSHP.

Keyla Bell, middle, stands Saturday with her mom, Patsy Atwood, left, and her aunt, Barbara Bullard, at a promotion party held at Fuller’s BBQ in Pembroke. Bell was promoted from the rank of captain to major in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in November 2021. Bell is the highest-ranking American Indian trooper in the state, according to the NCSHP. There were about 50 people who attended her promotion party including family members, friends and past coworkers. Bell is serving in her 25th year with the NCSHP.

Courtesy photo | Barbara Bullard

Courtesy photo | Barbara Bullard

Courtesy photo | North Carolina State Highway Patrol