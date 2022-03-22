LUMBERTON — Thanks to social media, a local puppy got a second leash on life when he was adopted from the Robeson County Humane Society for the second time.

Monty, a 4-month-old Catahoula mix, was adopted Saturday for the second time from the Humane Society. His adoption followed a March 12 Facebook post that garnered 270 reactions and 171 shares and a March 1 post that garnered 120 reactions and 50 shares.

The first post didn’t get as much attention as the second, said Kelly Garza, RCHS shelter manager. But, the second post again put Monty on the path to adoption.

“That’s whenever all the applications started rolling in,” Garza said.

RCHS received about seven applications to rehome Monty for the second time, she said.

“We even had people reaching out from out of state about him,” she told The Robesonian.

Monty was first brought into the Humane Society on Jan. 31. He was initially adopted on March 12, according to Michaela Demerest, a staff member at RCHS.

Demerest said the “very spunky” and energetic puppy got along well with the owner’s other dog while they were at the Humane Society, but when they arrived home that changed. He was later brought back to the Humane Society.

But, Monty’s chances at a better life doubled when he was adopted on Saturday.

“And just like that Monty is off on another adventure! His new family was very excited to adopt him today, and even brought him his own ‘adopted’ scarf! Congratulations and we wish you many happy tails!” the Robeson County Humane Society wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.

Garza said Monty will live with a couple and their Catahoula mix dog in Greensboro.

“I make it my mission to play matchmaker,” Garza said of finding animals the perfect homes.

When the perfect match occurs, “it’s the best feeling in the world, really,” she said.

Social media helps in the adoption process, and Monty’s story isn’t the only one like it, Garza told The Robesonian.

“It just depends on how many people see that post and share it,” Garza said.

The Humane Society also has other animals searching for the perfect home, she said.

“There’s plenty more,” Garza said.

Demerest said it makes her happy to see the animals find new homes.

Garza said it is exciting, but also emotional.

“We grow pretty attached to them,” Garza said.

Demerest said it would warm her heart to see all dogs who have been at the Humane Society for a year get adopted.

That number includes four male dogs and one female dog, Demerest said.

“I think it’s very important for all animals here to be able to find a home,” Demerest said.

“Most of these dogs have really good personalities,” she added.

Demerest spoke of Charlie, whom she described as “a sweet dog’” who has a protective side.

“They all have their own unique personalities,” she said.

The Humane Society has adopted out all cats that had been at the facility for a year, Demerest added.

The adoption process can be started at the Humane Society located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton or online at https://rchsociety.weebly.com/. Photos of animals in need of adoption also are posted on the website.

Adult dog adoption fees are $200 and $250 for puppies, Demerest said. For cats, the adoption fee is $50 and $100 for kittens.

Garza said appointments are preferred because of the small number of staff members at the Humane Society. Appointments can be made by calling the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or emailing [email protected]

