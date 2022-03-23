First responders participate in fictional crash scenario involving DWI

Students could be seen driving Wednesday golf carts in the St. Pauls High School parking lot. The course, mapped out by cones, was taken by students who donned goggles to simulate the vision of impaired drivers. The segment was part of an event held at the school to discourage impaired driving.

Several first responders participated in a dramatization Wednesday at St. Pauls High School which to demonstrate the hazards of drinking and driving. Similar events are scheduled for Purnell, Lumberton Senior, Fairmont and Red Springs high schools in April.

Shown is a scenario in action Wednesday at St. Pauls High School that discourages students from driving impaired.

Jason Suggs, principal at St. Pauls High School, middle, speaks Wednesday to students about the dangers of driving drunk. Sugg’s speech came after a scenario acted out by students and local first responders that demonstrated the cost of driving drunk.

ST. PAULS — “The decision you make could be the last decision you ever make if you choose to drink and drive.”

Those were the words spoken Wednesday by St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs after a dramatization of a DWI scene by first responders and SPHS students.

“I want you to understand the seriousness,” Suggs told students.

More than 50 students gathered on the high school lawn to view a fictional crash scenario caused by a drunk driver. In the scenario, one person died as a result of the DWI.

Keyan Bethea, a high school senior, said he was affected by the scenario as he watched first responders use the jaws of life on a vehicle. Bethea said watching the Air Methods helicopter land nearby also impacted him.

Bethea said the scenario was enough to make him think twice about getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“It’s a great learning experience,” he said of the scenario.

Nicholas Weiss could be seen driving a golf cart and wearing goggles that simulated what impaired drivers might experience. Students could be seen driving golf carts through cones paths set up in the school parking lot at the scenario’s conclusion.

“Me, personally, I’m not gonna do it,” Weiss said of driving drunk.

“I’m trying to set an example for people,” he said.

Weiss said driving drunk is “not worth your time” and that people should wait until they get home to drink.

“Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, these deaths reached the lowest percentage since 1982 when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data — but still 10,142 people lost their lives. These deaths were all preventable,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Some students who participated told The Robesonian the scenario taught a number of lessons.

“It’s a very good experience,” said Paris Melvin.

The scenario included “a good message to get across to teenagers,” Melvin added.

Bethany Kelly, a sophomore at the school, said it teaches students “to really think about the consequences before you jump into the car.”

Jamarcus Simmons said it was “pretty cool” to be involved in the dramatization.

Principal Suggs said the school usually holds a similar event each year to remind students to drive safely and to make good decisions on prom night.

The event demonstrated “how important is for the kids to understand the significance of their actions when it comes to peer pressure and drinking and driving,” Suggs said.

Participating agencies in the dramatization were the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, AirLife North Carolina, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and St. Pauls police, fire and EMS departments. The Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit also was on the scene. Boles Funeral Home also participated in the dramatization.

“We’re glad to partake in this wonderful community event,” said Carlie Smith, account executive at AirLife North Carolina’s parent company Air Methods.

Similar events will be held at Purnell, Lumberton Senior, Fairmont and Red Springs high schools in April.

“It’s an amazing program,” said St. Pauls police Lt. Brandley Rountree.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]