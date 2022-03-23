Slight chance exists for severe thunderstorms into Thursday morning

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson County which predicted risks for severe thunderstorms into Thursday morning.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the NWS Wednesday about 3:36 a.m. for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The outlook also was issued for South Carolina counties of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Horry and Georgetown.

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms in those areas Wednesday was mentioned in the outlook.

“An approaching strong cold front will bring a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall is also possible as the front moves through overnight into Thursday. Dry weather is expected this weekend,” according to a mid-week briefing by the NWS.

“… A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts to 60 mph as the primary threat. An isolated tornado is also possible. Localized flooding is also possible, especially across prone low-lying areas with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected,” according to the briefing.

Robeson County residents “should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions,” said Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS.

“If storms threaten your area, stay indoors and away from doors and windows. If warnings are issued be prepared to seek shelter on the lowest floor and away from exterior walls,” Pfaff said.

A flood warning was in effect Wednesday for the Lumber River near Lumberton which included possible impacts to Pembroke, Lumberton, Maxton and Boardman areas and the South Carolina town of Nichols.

The Lumber River’s flood stage is 13 feet, and measurements Wednesday morning recorded levels of 15.2 feet, according to the NWS. The river was expected to crest at 15.1 feet Wednesday evening.

“At 15.0 feet, Flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area, and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton,” according to the NWS.

This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news is made available.