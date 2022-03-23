LUMBERTON — As a part of its ongoing work to ensure safe, reliable natural gas service, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance near 3012 Singletary Church Road in Lumberton starting Thursday.

The work is expected to continue through April 5, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel and licensed contractors will be performing all infrastructure operations, as well as any necessary flaring operations. Local fire department resources also may be present.