LUMBERTON — A 60-year-old Fairmont man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Thomas Ondra Jones was walking on East White Pond Road and was struck by a 2013 Hyundai operated by 48-year-old Fairmont resident Lorie Ann Chavis, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear of the Highway Patrol.

Trooper M. J. Miles was dispatched about 11:11 p.m. Tuesday to the scene about 3.5 miles south of Fairmont, he said.

Jones was “in close proximity to the centerline in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing” at the time of the crash, Locklear said.

“This portion of the roadway is not lit,” he added.

No charges were issued in the crash, Locklear said. Chavis wasn’t injured.