LUMBERTON — Two brothers were charged recently with multiple drug offenses after an attempt to smuggle drugs into the county jail sparked further investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas B. Locklear, 32, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiracy and providing contraband to an inmate, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Investigators also charged Chandler Lowry, 23, of Shannon, with felony conspiracy. Lowry was placed in the Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Lowry is also jailed in connection with weapon and narcotics violations in Robeson County and a homicide in Dillon County.

The charges came after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT Team operators and deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant Tuesday at 77 Moccasin Drive in Red Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, deputies discovered a quantity of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms.

“The investigation was initiated after a book containing illegal narcotics was intercepted during an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the Robeson County Detention Center through inmate mail,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Training played a big role in the interception, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“The training and ability of the Detention Officers to notice deformities in the book led to the locating and seizure of the suboxone strips that the suspects attempted to smuggle into the detention center. Anyone who attempts to provide contraband to an inmate will be charged along with the inmate. The administration has addressed the procedures of mailing books and magazines to inmates,” Wilkins said.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]