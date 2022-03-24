LUMBERTON — Volunteers are needed for the Lumber River United Way’s annual Day of Caring is scheduled for May 6.

Volunteers are encouraged to visit lumberriveruw.org/day-caring to find a complete list of projects happening at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer or at offsite locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will begin the day with a free breakfast and registration at 9 a.m., with a kick-off rally at 10 a.m. Interested volunteers are encouraged to register online by April 20 to ensure their preferred T-shirt size. Day of Caring is sponsored by Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer.

“United Way is encouraging eager volunteers to give back to the community they love, a day of service to better the community and assist health and human service nonprofits by tackling much-needed projects,” said director of Community Impact Tomeika Munn.

A few volunteer work projects onsite and offsite identified for this year include a Blood Drive hosted by The Blood Connection in Hoke and Robeson Counties; a Knit-In event hosted by NC Cooperative Extension of Bladen, Hoke and Robeson Counties; beautification projects at the Exploration Station and and Hoke County Library; lunch and mentoring at Southeastern Carolina Crossroads, hosted by Elizabethtown Rotary; and facility cleaning, hosted by Robeson County Humane Society.

A complete list of projects can be found at lumberriveruw.org/day-caring and projects are on a first-registered, first-served basis for signing up. Individuals and businesses unable to volunteer may consider donating blood or dropping off nonperishable food items at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer, Lumberton City Hall, and Bladen County Government Office on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood donations will generate a $20 VISA e-gift card.