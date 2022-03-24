RALEIGH — A March 2022 performance audit of Golden LEAF states the organization has not monitored how $83 million was spent by small businesses in a loan program that assisted businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Golden LEAF did not monitor to ensure Program loan recipients were spending approximately $83 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds in accordance with the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act (Recovery Act). The Recovery Act required loan recipients to use funds only for employee compensation, mortgage, rent, utilities, and other operating costs and expenses incurred on behalf of the business,” according to the audit.

Because no monitoring mechanism was in place for funding, the result included a higher risk of misused funding and no way to recoup such funds to help other businesses, according to the audit.

“We have been unable to locate other state or federal loan programs that monitor borrowers’ use of loan proceeds or that require businesses to submit documentation regarding use of loan proceeds. We have only found monitoring of that kind in loan forgiveness programs, such as the PPP [Paycheck Protection Program],” said Kasey Ginsberg, director of External Affairs at Golden LEAF, in an emailed statement to The Robesonian.

The audit stated that Golden LEAF’s “management did not develop a method for determining loan recipient compliance” and cited limited staffing to monitor funds.

The findings also stated the organization’s contractual obligations with the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office did not “require monitoring of loan recipients.”

Though recipients were to sign “loan agreements” to adhere to guidelines set forth by the COVID-19 Recovery Act, their actions could not be verified.

“In either case, the Recovery Act required Golden LEAF to take corrective actions against loan recipients that failed to comply with loan program requirements. Specifically, the Recovery Act required Golden LEAF to recapture the loan funds,” according to the audit.

“The Recovery Act did not explicitly require Golden LEAF to monitor recipients to ensure funds were spent in accordance with the Recovery Act. However, the Recovery Act did require loan agreements to include a provision for establishing a method for determining compliance with the Program,” the audit states.

The Office of the State Auditor recommended that “loan recipient spending” should be monitored by the organization to make sure that Coronavirus Relief Funds funds are being spent correctly.

“Golden LEAF followed the requirements set out in the legislation and by the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office to implement the Rapid Recovery Loan Program. Thanks to support from the Governor and General Assembly, the program provided 1,257 loans to small businesses during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. We appreciate the work of the Office of the State Auditor to review the program,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and CEO in a prepared statement to The Robesonian.

The Foundation was “established in 1999 to administer a portion of the tobacco settlement agreement monies back into North Carolina’s rural and economically distressed communities,” according to its website.

