LUMBERTON — People who knew Richard Monroe say he brought color to the lives of those he encountered and was an advocate for community and education.

He died suddenly Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind his wife, Anne.

“It is painful to write that Richard Monroe, a founding Board member of the Robeson Art Guild, had a massive stroke and died this afternoon,” Nila Chamberlain, a fellow founding member of the Guild wrote Tuesday, in a statement sent to The Robesonian.

Monroe was responsible for helping secure the building at 109 West Ninth St. in downtown Lumberton to house the Art Guild.

“It is difficult to imagine life without Richard,” Chamberlain continued. “His love of teaching and his willingness to share and encourage growth and success have been a major factor in the lives of many people in Robeson County.”

Chamberlain said none of his former students ever had a negative word to say about him as a teacher.

“Yes, we did hear a few gripes from the establishment about his impatience with ‘Hurry up and wait!’ He was dynamic leader and had great vision for Robeson County. Let’s hope that the seeds of wisdom that he ‘planted’ will grow for the great State of Robeson and all of its diverse talents and peoples,” Chamberlain said.

Richard taught junior high and high school social studies and English, mostly at Lumberton High School, for nearly three decades. Following his teaching career, Richard served for 12 years as personnel specialist for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

When the Robeson County schools merged in 1989, he was a founder and first president of the Robeson Association of Educators serving thee terms in that office. He was elected as district president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, serving on several committees, as well as a delegate to both state and national conventions.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County was saddened to learn about the passing of Mr. Richard Monroe,” wrote Chief Communications Officer Gordon Burnette in a statement on behalf of the PSRC. “Mr. Monroe touched countless lives during his years of service to our school district and was an advocate for educators across Robeson County. He truly had a passion for education and its ability to change lives. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

For 27 years, he also served on the adjunct faculty of Robeson Community College.

“Mr. Monroe was a valuable former employee who was an advocate for education, economic development and the arts. He worked tirelessly to support our students. His passing will definitely leave a void, but his legacy will live on,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

In addition to the Robeson Art Guild, Monroe’s service includes past-president, vice-president and docent of the Robeson County History Museum; a member of the board of directors for the Robeson County Arts Council and Communities in Schools, president of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, co-chair of the Lumberton Area Chamber Image Committee.

Faye Middleton, current president of the Robeson County History Museum, told The Robesonian that Monroe was “one of a kind.”

“He brought life and color in everywhere he went,” Middleton said. “He was very involved and concerned about the community and the people of the community and worked tirelessly to improve every aspect of the area. He was a terrific leader, not only here at the museum but as an educator and the other organizations he was involved with.”

Middleton said that up until the end of Monroe’s life, he worked “tirelessly” to make Lumberton a better place.

Museum curator Shep Oliver said Monroe was significantly instrumental in the resurgence of the museum over the past few years, especially during the pandemic when the museum shut down for a period of time.

“We weren’t ready for this,” Oliver said. “Ten years ago he got us started on a new path here and pulled folks together. It’s going to be tough without him.”

But the museum will not falter and will continue on Monroe’s legacy, Oliver said.

“He was a force. Quite a personality. Loved history. Loved Robeson County. It’s gonna be tough,” Oliver said.

Monroe was an advocate for promoting Lumberton as a great place to live, and that was realized during his time on the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Image Committee.

Mickey Gregory, co-chair of the Image Committee, said when she first became chair of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce in 2019, her goal was to form a committee that promoted all-things good in Robeson County.

“When I asked Richard to chair the committee, he immediately accepted,” Gregory told The Robesonian. “He often told me it was the most productive and rewarding committee he had ever served on.”

“There was no greater cheerleader for our community than this man,” Gregory said.

All who were seated on the committee agree that Monroe was “devoted to the Committee’s mission and would hold us accountable for each of his assigned tasks.”

“He set an example for all of us to follow,” Gregory said. “I am proud to call Richard Monroe my friend. He was a man of outstanding character, superb leadership and unending volunteerism in community service. He listened, he cared deeply and he made you feel good just to be in his presence. His speaking ability was admired by all who knew him and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life left a lasting impression.”

Gregory said relationships Monroe built will continue to reflect his leadership and make a positive impact.

“Richard Monroe made our community a better place and inspired all of us to shine a little brighter and give a little more. My nickname for him was ‘Amazing One.’ I will miss him beyond words,” Gregory said.

“You couldn’t say anything negative about Lumberton to Richard Monroe,” added Maureen Metzger, past president of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce. “His passion for this community was just incredible. His enthusiasm, it got everybody so riled up the way he would express his love. He gave this town so much love. He believed in the people.”

Monroe also played a significant role in revitalizing Downtown Lumberton to its original glory, while heading the Rediscover Downtown Lumberton.

During his career, Monroe accumulated several awards, most recently being presented with the Order of the Longleaf Pine. He also obtained the Excellence in Cultural Education Award, N.C. Friend of the Arts Award, the Teacher of the Year eight times and first runner-up for NC Teacher of the Year; Fulbright Hayes Fellowship, two-time recipient of the Chamber’s Community Volunteer Award, Better Carolina Award sponsored by Mountainair Farms and the Southeastern Health Life Time Commitment Award.

