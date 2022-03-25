Ron is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is about 10 months old, up-to-date on all vaccinations and neutered. Ron is very loving, playful, and nosy! He also would love a home with other cats. His adoption fee is $50 with an approved application. For more information on Ron or to adopt him, call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or visit 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.