Christian Brayboy, middle, enjoys watching her students grow and seeing the impact she has as an educator on their lives. Brayboy is pictured with Orrum Middle School students to whom she teaches math lessons.

LUMBERTON — An Orrum educator says seeing the outcome of her efforts in the classroom encourages her in her career field.

Christian Ashley Brayboy teaches grade 6 math at Orrum Middle School, where she has worked for six years.

“Teaching is a labor of love and we love all students,” she said.

Brayboy wished to share some advice to prospective educators.

“Teaching is one of the only jobs where you see immediate results in your efforts and it is always worth it,” she said.

The most important part of the profession for Brayboy is “building relationships with students.”

The Lumberton resident told The Robesonian she wanted to become an educator because of her love for “working with children.”

Brayboy’s favorite part of teaching is “getting to know my students and watching them grow.”

There are keys to overcoming challenges in her classroom, she said.

“Staying positive and focusing on the present” help Brayboy do just that, she said.

One of the biggest lessons learned in the classroom for Brayboy is that “all children are unique.”

When she’s not in the classroom, Brayboy can be found reading a good book or playing with her children.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]