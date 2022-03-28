MAXTON — A Monday morning vehicle collision involving a mini bike has resulted in the death of a Red Springs man, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Steven Michael Bryant, 44, was travelling East at 1313 Modest Road, about 3.8 miles North of Maxton, when the mini bike he was driving was struck from behind by a 2012 Buick passenger car, operated by 51-year-old Altorin McGregor of Red Springs, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear of the Highway Patrol. After impact, the bike and car came to rest in the roadway.

Trooper J.O. Sampson was dispatched to the scene at about 6:02 a.m.

Bryant was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Bryant’s bike “was not equipped with any lighting or reflective devices,” according to Locklear. He was also not wearing a helmet.

Impairment is unknown. A toxicology is pending, according to Locklear.

McGregor, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was also transported by Robeson County EMS to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

McGregor was wearing a seatbelt, was not impaired and speeding was said to not be a factor, according to Locklear. No charges have been issued.