Local numbers to be relased on April 6

RALEIGH — Two employment sectors watched by local economists showed labor increases statewide, according to a report released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

North Carolina reported that the Manufacturing sector saw an increase of 3,300 jobs during the month of February; the Education & Health Services sector increased by 2,300.

County-by-county jobless rates for February will be released on April 6.

The state’s overall seasonally adjusted February 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate, according to Friday’s NCDC report.

The national jobless rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.8 percent, commerce officials stated.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.7 percentage points from a year ago, according to the report released on Friday. The number of people employed increased 18,085 over the month to 4,827,774 and increased 183,269 over the year.

The number of people unemployed decreased 10,157 over the month to 187,258 and decreased 75,556 over the year, the report stated.

“Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 22,400 to 4,688,000 in February,” the commerce report stated. “Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 6,200; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 5,300; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 4,700; Manufacturing, 3,300; Education & Health Services, 2,300; Financial Activities, 1,700; and Construction, 500. Major industries experiencing decreases were Government, 1,100; and Other Services, 500. Information and Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Commerce officials also stated that since February 2021, statewide Total Nonfarm jobs increased 182,600 with the Total Private sector increasing by 164,000 and Government increasing by 18,600.

Major industries experiencing increases during the last year, were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 56,400; Professional & Business Services, 43,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 19,800; Government, 18,600; Financial Activities, 11,900; Education & Health Services, 10,000; Manufacturing, 8,100; Other Services, 5,400; Information, 5,200; and Construction, 4,200. The only major industry experiencing a decrease over the year was Mining & Logging, 100.

