City, Talking Rain Beverages cut ribbon for accessible playground

LUMBERTON — Sashell Floyd can recall her mother bringing her to the small community park on Campbell Street in Lumberton when she was just a small child.

Like many structures in the South Lumberton area, the play lot was ravaged by winds and floodwaters caused by hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018.

“This was my childhood park,” said Floyd, who is now an adult.

Flashforward to Saturday, the roles were reversed and Floyd was able to bring her own 2-year-old daughter Laila to a new accessible playground, which now stands in its place thanks to the Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification Project.

The City of Lumberton Parks and Recreation Department and the Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, on Saturday held a ribbon cutting for the new playground, which features sensory play apparatuses designed to cater to all children, including those who have special needs and the Americans with Disabilities Act population.

During the event, which was delayed for months because of supply issues as a result of the pandemic, the South Lumberton community came out for free food, face painting, photos, music, an inflatable and Sparkling Ice-icees to celebrate the restoration of the community staple.

Councilman John Cantey Jr., who represents the Precinct 5 community where the playground now sets, said the playground was a “blessing” and adds an “extra element” to what is needed in South Lumberton.

“We are coming back, we are rebuilding and this is such a gorgeous and rewarding day for our community,” Cantey said. “We have been rehabbing and rebuilding the past few years and people can finally start to see the progress that we are making.”

For the 2021 Beautification program the Talking Rain Beverage brand sought out three unique American towns whose parks and recreational areas where in need of refurbishing, rebuilding or enhancements. After hearing of the hardships Lumberton faced after hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the Sparkling Ice team reached out to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“It was the right fit,” said Frank Galainena, senior key account manager for Strategic Channels at Talking Rain, of the Lumberton community.

Galainena said projects like this is in the DNA of the company’s brand.

“When you see parents come up to you and say ‘thank you so much’ that’s just spectacular … That’s why we get involved in projects where we can touch communities,” Galainena said. “This is something we want to build on … We want to continue to build the communities up.”

Unlike a typical playground with slides, monkey bars and swings, the new playground includes apparatuses that appeal to the senses, making it the first of its kind in Lumberton, according to Tim Taylor, director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. Some of the playground’s apparatuses include the Grand Gallery, an interactive feature that is wheelchair accessible; a Momentum Corridor, a rolling experience with overhead bars for children to pull from; Odyssey Hall, a sensory walking path with hanging flex treads; and a SpinAtorium, an interactive map that children can spin while listening to sound effects.

“We’re looking forward to what you as a community can do to enjoy the park,” Taylor said to community members present.

“What we’re providing is the beginning of letting the people in this area know that they’re not forgotten and the community is still thinking of them. I think this is the just the foundation, the first brick of building what’s to come for Lumberton in the future,” Galainena added.

And many plans are in the works for the area, according Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne.

The new park is on trend with plans for the area to become a more recreational hotspot, with the addition of a boat ramp, shelter and fishing area to come. Plans are also being made between the City of Lumberton and the Baptist Home Mission to not just build new homes in the area, but build new homes at an elevation where the chances of them flooding is decreased.

”Hopefully this will show the residents here that the city is willing to make a reinvestment after the hurricane — they can feel good about something new being in the neighborhood,” Horne said. “We’re going to be doing more. We’re going to make it a lot safer so people will want to come back to the neighborhood. People were raised here.”

“Seeing this come out of the ground shows them we have not forgotten about them,” Horne said of the playground.

Cantey said many people thought South and West Lumberton was completely “down” after the floods and the economic hit from COVID-19.

“And those same people maybe even counted us out, but boy were they wrong,” Cantey said Saturday. “We have rebuilt and mitigated over 70% of our homes and our businesses since the floods and we are continuing this trend daily.”

“We are bringing our residents back home … When a company such as this sees the passion that we have in our community and see that the residents are trying to come back home and we are rebuilding our community, and they come into our community and they invest in our community, I can only thank them,” Cantey said.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and the Cheers to You Beautification Program, please visit: https://www.sparklingice.com/cheerstoyou/.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 91-416-5865.