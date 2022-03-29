LUMBERTON — Remote control airplane hobbyists are invited to join the RC Family Fun Fly to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pilots can bring whatever they want to fly at the Mt. Elim RC Club, located 13799 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, as long as it is operated by a 2.4 transmitter. A $20 fee is required to fly as well as having an Academy of Model Aeronautics membership card on hand.

Spectators can use covered picnic tables but are advised to bring their own chairs.

A hot lunch will be available for $10 per person. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $1 each.

For additional information, contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056.