Facility to be named after longtime coach Kenny Simmons

LUMBERTON — A ceremony to name Lumberton Senior High School’s soccer facility after Kenny Simmons will take place on April 5.

The ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m., before the Lumberton and Purnell Swett soccer game, according to PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt.

On Nov. 9, 2021, PSRC Board of Education members agreed that a public hearing must be set in the future to address the request presented by board member Dwayne Smith and PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt to name the soccer facility after Kenny Simmons. The virtual forum was held Nov. 30, 2021.

“There was no opposition from the PSRC Board of Education and no opposition during the public forum regarding the naming of the LHS soccer stadium after Coach Kenny Simmons,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer.

Simmons has served as the soccer coach for more than 25 years, according to Hunt.

“The reason that Lumberton has a soccer field is because of Kenny Simmons,” Hunt said during the meeting.