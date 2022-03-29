FAIRMONT — A virtual public forum will be held April 4 regarding the naming of the Fairmont High School gymnasium after a longtime coach.

The high school will host the forum at 6 p.m. through the following link https://www.robeson.k12.nc.us/live-feed#2313267. Members of the public can provide feedback through the forum about the naming of the gym after FHS Athletic Director Michael Baker.

PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt told Public Schools of Robeson County leaders of the nomination to name the gym after Baker during a March 8 School Board meeting.

Baker has coached basketball and volleyball teams at the school. He also teaches science at the school.

Baker graduated from FHS in 1977 and was inducted into the Roanoke College Hall of Fame in 1998 for his contributions as a former college basketball player, according to Hunt.

“I support this nomination 100% and I’m sure the Fairmont community will as well,” Hunt told School Board members.

Hunt said he would speak with FHS Principal Kent Prater and set up a public forum to get feedback from the public on the matter before it is presented again to the full board in April for a vote.

For more information about the forum, call PSRC at 910-671-6000.