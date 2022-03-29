Robeson County BOE to mail out cards to voters affected by redistricting

LUMBERTON — City officials here want to help residents better understand new voting districts agreed upon for this election cycle.

Lumberton City Council members agreed in November on one of the 12 maps drafted by the Lumber River Council of Governments that changed district lines to better reflect population shifts. Those changes place some voters in different districts than their previous classifications. Thus, voters should be mindful of the changes as the rescheduled municipal elections approach.

The statewide primary election has been rescheduled for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

State legislation and a lull in receiving federal census information needed to redraw district lines ahead of the 2021 election caused St. Pauls and Lumberton elections to be delayed.

St. Pauls did not see shifts in populations that were significant enough to warrant the redrawing of district lines, said Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections. Governing bodies are responsible for drawing district lines that are then incorporated into the BOE system, she said.

However, impacts from hurricanes Matthew and Florence caused a shift in Lumberton’s population that was reflected in the 2020 census, according to City Attorney Holt Moore III. The city refers to its individual voting districts as precincts.

“There was a loss of population you know of South Lumberton and [to] some extent West Lumberton,” he said.

“Those precincts lost the most people,” Moore added.

State law required the redistricting process to include the same number of people in districts, he said. So, shifts in lines to every precinct had to occur as those areas were addressed.

Precincts 5 and 6 needed to grow, he said.

“As it stood, you had quite a disparity,” Moore said.

Changes

“The maps were a split decision,” said John Cantey, who represents Precinct 5.

“It wasn’t the maps we wanted,” he said.

But he and some other council members were simply outvoted, Cantey said.

During a special meeting in November 2021, council members voted on two proposed precinct maps, known as Map 11 and Map 12; a vote on a motion to adopt Map 12 tied 4-4 before Mayor Bruce Davis made a tiebreaking no vote.

A vote on a motion to adopt Map 11 appeared destined for the same 4-4 tie until Councilman Eric Chavis, who represents Precinct 8 and had voted yes on Map 12, voted to adopt Map 11. With Chavis’ vote, the motion on Map 11 passed 5-3.

Councilman John Carroll’s Precinct 3, which covers East Lumberton, now extends further west and includes the area east of Biggs Park Mall, Highland Park and further west to the area of the former Ramada Inn site on Kahn Drive; those areas had been in Councilman Owen Thomas’ Precinct 8 and Councilman Leroy Rising’s Precinct 1.

Some of the area east of downtown moves from Carroll’s Precinct 3 into Cantey’s Precinct 5, which will also expand to a small area near Lumberton Junior High School, which has been in Councilman Chris Howard’s Precinct 6. A small area to the west of Carthage Road and east of the Lumber River moves from Thomas’ Precinct 8 into Chavis’ Precinct 7.

The full map can be found on the city of Lumberton’s website.

Bledsoe also told The Robesonian the BOE will mail out more than 60,000 cards to voters in the county who have been affected by redistricting.

“We just started printing them yesterday,” she said Tuesday.

Voters could begin receiving the cards as early as Saturday or sometime next week, she added.

Council

The following Lumberton City Council seats are up for election: Cantey’s Precinct 5 seat, Melissa Robinson’s Precinct 2 seat, John Carroll’s Precinct 3 seat, and Owen Thomas’ Precinct 8 seat.

Councilman Cantey said he represents areas in South Lumberton, East Lumberton and part of the downtown area as part of the redrawn precinct lines. He has added areas from precincts 3 and 6 to his precinct.

“So now I have a total of residents from three different precincts all combined into one,” Cantey said.

Cantey told The Robesonian he has for the past two months sent letters and knocked on doors of residents in his new district to introduce himself.

“It’s been a challenge,” he said.

He told The Robesonian that he wants residents to know he will represent all city residents and fight to voice their opinions equally, regardless of district lines.

“I pray for the citizens because it was a shock to a few people,” Cantey added of the redrawn lines.

Councilman Chris Howard also continues the effort to greet residents in his larger precinct, which has picked up areas from precincts 5 and 8.

“I’ve been basically visiting them individually,” Howard said.

He is getting feedback from those residents and sharing projects with them that will affect their communities.

Howard said the Downtown Neighborhood Watch Program has been started and seen success.

“I’m proud of that getting off the ground,” he said.

Howard also told The Robesonian that he would like residents in his precinct to contact him with concerns or needs at 910-374-7719.

For more information about redistricting, contact the Robeson County Board of Elections at 910-671-3080.