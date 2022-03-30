CSX Transportation has scheduled closures for several Robeson County railroad crossings starting in April.

The closures are necessary for maintenance and repairs, according to an announcement by Southern Commercial Development. Crossings typically remain closed for two to five days.

“Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling. Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times,” according to SCD.

The following closures are scheduled for Robeson County:

Rex

Crenshaw Road between New Bethel Church and Lombardy Village roads will close around May 3.

Rennert

Rennert Road between Jasper Drive and Cousins Road will close around May 3.

Morgan J Road between Pine and Park streets will close around May 3.

Shannon

Nantucket Road between Fran and Rennert roads will close around May 3.

Red Springs

Mount Tabor Road between Cindy Road and Columbus Circle will close around May 2.

Lewis McNeil Road between Nascar Road and Nascar Drive will close around May 2.

Buies Mill Road between Sandstone Drive and Ford Road will close around May 2.

Buie Philadelphus Road between Hill Street and Village Street roads will close around May 2.

Pembroke

N.C. 72 between Whistling Rufus and JG Farm roads will close around April 28.

St Anna Road near Union Chapel Road will close around April 28.

Cornith Road between First Street and Union Chapel Road will close around April 27.

East Second Street between Main Street and Union Chapel Road will close around April 27.

N.C. 711 and East Third Street between Main Street and Union Chapel Road will close around April 27.

Deep Branch Road between Pine and South Jones Street will close around April 26.

Rowland

Union School Road between Aqua Drive and N.C. 710 will close around April 25.

McRae Road between McKnight and Bridges roads will close around April 25.

Brayboy Road and Fletcher Road near N.C. 710 will close around April 25.