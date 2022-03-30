PEMBROKE — The Office of Community and Civic Engagement at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will facilitate a dialogue on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on Thursday.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Upchurch Auditorium in the James A. Thomas Hall. The talk will be led by Kevin Freeman, associate professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

A brief vigil will be held following the conversation. The event is open to the public. RSVP at serve.uncp.edu.