FAIRMONT — An eighth-grader here will face disciplinary action after pricking students with needles on Tuesday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County chief communications officer.

The incident took place at Fairmont Middle School Tuesday when an eighth-grader had his glucose monitor which uses a needle to check blood sugar, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer. The student is permitted to have the monitor because he is a diabetic.

“A female student was curious about it,” Burnette said.

So, the male student proceeded to prick her finger then prick his finger with the same needle, Burnette said.

Then, he proceeded to prick four other students with the used needle without their permission, he said.

“Our lead nurse and school administrator were made aware of this,” he said.

The nurse advised the four students and their parents about the proper medical care needed, Burnette added.

The student will face disciplinary action, but the type of disciplinary action had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon, Burnette said.

