LUMBERTON — Two people lost their lives in a Wednesday crash on N.C. 41 outside of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCSHP was dispatched about 8:18 a.m. to the crash on N.C. 41 near Sibley Road located about 6.2 miles outside of Lumberton, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

Dominique Cratch, 36, of Elizabethtown, died after the 1997 Totoya vehicle Cratch was operating traveled left of the centerline and struck a 2003 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 81-year-old Della Hill, of Lumberton, Lewis said.

After the head-on collision, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Toxicology reports from the Office of the State Medical Examiner are pending, he said. Toxicology reports can determine impairment.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]