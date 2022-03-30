The Golden Knights, the Army’s parachute team, is scheduled to parachute onto the Robeson Community College campus for the grand opening celebration of the school’s Veterans Center on April 6.

Robeson Community College will put on the ultimate show stopper for students, faculty, staff, and visitors attending the grand opening celebration of its Veterans Center on April 6.

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, is scheduled to jump and parachute onto the campus in celebration of the center, landing in the middle of campus between Buildings 13 and 9.

Details are still pending at this time, however, an outdoor ceremony welcoming those in attendance is planned to begin at 9:30 a.m. The college expects the Golden Knights to land at 10:00 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the center, located in Building 13.

“We are so honored that the Golden Knights have agreed to participate in our ceremony,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “It will be a beautiful and memorable ceremony in which we hope members from all branches of the military will be present as we celebrate the grand opening of our Veterans Center.”

The new center will be housed in the former boost room, close to the Admissions Office in the Fred G. Williams Student Center.

“The Veterans Center has been a long time coming,” said Singler. “We are so excited for our student veterans, who will have a place dedicated to meeting their needs. It is an honor to be able to serve those who have served us and made great sacrifices for our country.”

The center will help support student veterans as they work to achieve their academic goals, providing information and resources available from local veteran organizations, the federal government, and the Veterans Crisis Line. It will be a safe place where veterans can get away from distractions and focus on school work.

“We are proud to serve our military veterans and their dependents and are grateful that they chose RCC for their educational pursuits. We want them to feel a sense of community,” said Dr. Patrena Benton Elliott, Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at RCC.

Once open, the center will host workshops for students who would like to learn more about filing VA disability claims, as well as how to access and use the GI Bill for themselves or beneficiaries.