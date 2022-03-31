HISTORY SPOTLIGHT

Inscription: Angus W. McLEAN, 1870-1929; Governor, 1925-1929; assistant secretary, U.S. Treasury, 1920-1921. His birthplace was 4 mi. N.

Background: Angus Wilton McClean served as North Carolina’s 56th governor, elected in 1924 and serving until his term ended in 1928 — just as the country was headed into the Great Depression.

McClean’s keen understanding of finances has been credited for preparing the state for financial hardships ahead. In fact when his term ended “he left $2.5 million for the next administration,” according to his biography at the State Library of North Carolina. “Governor O. Max Gardner later acknowledged that this surplus kept North Carolina from going into bankruptcy when the Great Depression hit.”

While McLean’s accolades in both state in national roles are abundant, like many young men of his day, he was born of humble circumstances on a farm in Robeson County, to parents Archibald Alexander and Caroline Amanda Purcell McLean, “a descendant of a proud line of hardy Scots who settled in the Upper Cape Fear Valley,” according to the National Governors Association.

The lawyer, businessman and eventual governor was born the first of seven children “in the tradition of education and the stern culture of Scottish Presbyterianism,” according to the National Governors Association biography.

McLean moved to Lumberton in 1892 after he was admitted to the North Carolina State Bar to begin practicing law.

Gov. McLean died on June 21, 1935. He is buried in the Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Find more information about McClean and other significant events in Robeson County at https://bit.ly/RobesonHistoricalMarkers.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The April 3, 1922 Robesonian has the following headline and story: “County-Wide Field Day, A county field day has been planned in which all the schools of the county are urged to participate. Every school is asked to enter one contestant for each event.

50 Years Ago: The April 2, 1972 Robesonian has the following headline and story: I-95 Bottleneck Poses Standstill For Vacationers, Highway I-95 appeared to be a “frozen” Hollywood Freeway Friday posting both a hazard and a frustrating annoyance to Easter holiday motorists as a miles-long traffic bottleneck brought nearly all motion to a halt in the general vicinity of the four-lane-two-lan interchange with U.C. 301.

25 Years Ago: On April 2, 1972, the Robesonian ran the following: Panel honors trio for setting good examples. About 250 county officials, civic leaders and volunteers were reminded Tuesday night of D. Martin Luther King’s belief that people must “learn to live as brothers and sisters or surely perish as fools” — especially in a county where the population reflects such a rainbow of races. That was the message of Katie G. Dorset, secretary of the state Department of Administration, the guest speaker during the third county Human Relations Commission awards banquet held at the Holiday Inn in Lumberton.

Five Years Ago: On April 2, 2017, the Robesonian ran the following: Nonprofits fatten up on steak. Steak and shopping brought out about 500 people on Saturday to a Lumberton Junior Service League’s fundraiser, an event that fuels local nonprofits in their efforts to make the community a more caring place.

One Year Ago: On April 3, 2021, the following headline and story appeared in the Robesonian: Lumbee people give thanks. PEMBROKE — Good Friday felt more like Thanksgiving for the group of more than 30 people who gathered in prayer Friday on the front steps of the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex. The prayer service takes place each year in honor of the Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death three days before he rose again, which is celebrated by myriad churches on Easter.

The Our History column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him at [email protected] or 910-416-5847.