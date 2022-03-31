PEMBROKE — Thursday marked what would have been the 92nd birthday of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s third chancellor, the late Joseph B. Oxendine

The day, March 31, 2022, now will have a new significance. It will be known as the day the facility on campus, once called West Hall, was dedicated as the Joseph B. Oxendine Administrative Building. During the dedication on Thursday, which also consisted of a ceremonious blessing of the new facility, the university virtually unveiled the signage that now bears Oxendine’s name as well as a portrait that adorns the building’s interior area.

Adrienne Oxendine, the widow of Joseph Oxendine, said that during their 58 years of marriage, she always made his birthday a special occasional and planned “wonderful celebrations.”

“Every year he would say ‘That was the best birthday ever,’” Adrienne said. “To have the building named for him, this has to top them all. I believe it shows appreciation for his efforts and professional accomplishments.”

“You have recognized him in the most special way and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Located southeast of the university’s campus, the 40,840-square-foot building, formerly known as West Hall, underwent a $13.6 million renovation in 2020 and now houses the College of Arts and Sciences administration, Accessibility Resource Center, Teaching and Learning Center, Offices of Online Learning, Internal Audit, Title IX Clery and Compliance and the Division of Information Technology. West Hall was initially designed as a women’s dormitory in 1965.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the finished product this building has turned out to be, and I can’t think of a better building to bear the name of Chancellor Oxendine — a representation of what it takes to run a university named for someone who knew what it took to make a great university,” UNCP Chancellor Robin Cumming said.

A Pembroke native, Oxendine was the great-grandson of John J. Oxendine, one of UNCP’s seven founders in 1887, who sat on the first Board of Trustees for UNCP, then the Croatan Normal School.

Oxendine’s work for the university dates back to the 1980s, having led the university as its third chancellor from 1989 to 1999.

A turning point in the history of the university was the name change in 1996 from Pembroke State University to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a move that was strategic in making the college more visible, and instrumental in the school mass enrollment.

His numerous accomplishments included the adoption of the institution’s first official athletic logo, introducing the red-tailed hawk mascot and the university logos still in use today, reclassification of the university to a comprehensive II institution by Carnegie Foundation and the establishment of the Office of Regional Initiatives.

New degree programs were also added under Oxendine’s leadership, including a RN-BSN nursing program, an MBA program, masters degrees in agency counseling and school counseling, and bachelors degrees in criminal justice, community health education, American Indian studies, mass communication, and birth-kindergarten education.

“If we did not have these degree programs today, folks, we would be struggling for enrollment, but he delivered those program for us,” said UNCP Interim Provost Zoe Locklear, . “He had a way of identifying and knowing which academic programs that were needed in our service region and he held fast in making sure that we were given the necessary state approvals to establish those programs.”

He was awarded chancellor emeritus status after retiring in 1999.

Oxendine set the standard for UNCP’s brand that is still seen today, Cummings said.

“Dr. Oxendine was a visionary leader and made decisions that prepared this university for the future… It’s clear in the ten years Dr. Oxendine served this university, he built the path that lead UNCP to 8,300 students and all that we are today,” Cummings added.

