LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections has announced changes to four polling locations for the statewide primary on May 17.

The new polling sites are more accessible for voters and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

“They better fit the needs of the voters in the community,” Bledsoe said.

The following new locations will welcome voters on May 17:

Gaddys — Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department at 1022 Gerald Road in Fairmont

Sterlings — Orrum Volunteer Fire Department’s substation, formerly known as Sterlings Township Volunteer Fire Department at 7049 S. Creek Road in Orrum

Whitehouse — Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department at 11759 N.C. 41 South in Fairmont

Wisharts — Allenton Recreation Center at 6721 N.C. 211 East in Lumberton

For more information about polling places, visit the North Carolina State Board of Election’s website at ncsbe.gov/pplkup/ or call the RCBOE at 910-671-3080.