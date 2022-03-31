LUMBERTON — A special-called meeting for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Curriculum, Instruction and Student Services committees will take place next Friday.

The meeting, which will take place at 5 p.m. on April 8, will include discussions about student reassignment, summer professional development, 2022–2023 professional development, LETRS, School Justice Partnership, Eureka Math 2, EL Curriculum, Abl Scheduler, summer school update, Shining Stars, and Southside-Ashpole Elementary School Transition Plan.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucMdXzDZ98M.