Shown is the inside of a trailer the Robeson County Church and Community Center will use to deliver food to municipalities across the county. The trailer will soon don the name Ruth Mercer Musselwhite, to honor the legacy of the former chairperson of the RCCCC’s Board of Directors.

LUMBERTON — A ceremony is planned for Saturday to dedicate the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Mobile Assistance Unit to honor the legacy of a former chairperson of its Board of Directors.

The Ruth Mercer Musselwhite Mobile Unit Dedication ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at the RCCCC campus located at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Musselwhite passed away in 2013.

Chris Musselwhite, Ruth Mercer Musselwhite’s son, said the Musselwhite family is “thrilled” to support the Mobile Assistance Unit and have it named in Ruth’s memory.

“Her reaction to adversity was to become more open-hearted, not more closed. She was a person of strong faith and her faith was very much about love, acceptance, fairness and inclusion,” he said in a statement.

“RCCCC gave her a place to act on her faith and to help other people also facing adversity. We are thrilled to be able to help carry on these values, even though she is no longer with us, by helping to extend the Center’s reach to people unable to access their location in Lumberton,” he added.

The ceremony to honor Musselwhite comes after dialogue and a meeting between RCCCC’s Executive Director Brianna Goodwin and Chris Musselwhite, Goodwin said.

“He expressed that he was from Robeson County, he currently lived in Greensboro and that his mother had a very strong fondness, you know, and history with the Church and Community Center and she served on the Board of Directors and he wanted to find a way to give back to the community where he was from,” Goodwin told The Robesonian.

“The first entity that he thought of was the Church and Community Center,” she added.

A $25,000 contribution to RCCCC was given from the Community Foundation of Greensboro Family Advised Fund of Drs. Chris and Robyn Musselwhite, Musselwhite said.

“I’d like to express my deepest gratitude for the thoughtfulness, intentionality and generosity of Dr. Christopher Musselwhite and the entire family of Ms. Ruth Mercer Musselwhite,” Goodwin said.

The contribution will allow RCCCC to continue its service which was beloved and supported by Ms. Ruth Mercer Musselwhite and honor her legacy in the many days to come. Funds will be used for operating costs of the RCCCC’s Mobile Unit.

The Mobile Unit allows RCCCC’s staff to deliver food and hygiene items to Robeson County residents in need.

“I believe that this mobile assistance unit will revolutionize the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s ability to address food scarcity,” Goodwin said.

The Mobile Unit’s First stop

The Unit first stopped in Fairmont to serve in a distribution event on March 17, Goodwin said.

RCCCC staff and volunteers distributed 110 boxes that day alone, she said.

“An exciting statistic for me was that over 70% of the individuals that we served that day in Fairmont, or the households that we served, were first-time recipients of our food pantry,” she said.

The Church and Community Center’s staff are traveling to other municipalities to coordinate volunteers and locations to serve more Robeson County residents. Soon, a schedule will be in place to help target food scarcity in multiple municipalities, Goodwin said.

Plans are to use the Mobile Unit to serve different communities on Thursdays, when the food pantry is closed.

The work continues after efforts through the pandemic to serve residents in food distributions across the county, she said.

However, then staff members had to quickly distribute perishable items like meat because the box truck that delivered items lacked refrigeration, she said.

The Journey to the Mobile Unit

The journey to deploying the Mobile Unit took time because of factors like training staff members, the executive director said.

The first time the idea was pitched was in September 2019, Goodwin previously told The Robesonian.

The Mobile Assistant Unit’s trailer, which is equipped with a concession window, freezer, refrigerating unit, air conditioning, heat, lights and plenty of space to store food came to the center in June 2021. It was custom-built by HGR’s Truck and Trailers in Hope Mills.

The truck used to pull the trailer was taken to RCCCC in August of 2021.

The truck and trailer were paid for using a $210,100 grant awarded to RCCCC by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in 2020. The grant is being received over a three-year period. The trailer was purchased in the first year and the second year’s allotment paid for the truck, a generator and an iPad to serve clients, Goodwin said in August 2021.

Goodwin estimated in August 2021 that the Unit will help the Center serve 100 households more each week than it previously has served in community distributions. She estimates more than 250 households per week will be served using the new Unit.

Goodwin also shared words of gratitude to the Southeastern Foundation, Campbell Soup Foundation, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and others involved in the “creation of the Mobile Assistance Unit.”

