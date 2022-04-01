RED SPRINGS — One local educator says setting consistent expectations in the classroom for students is important.

Elaina Bouncer teaches fourth-grade English language arts and social studies at Peterson Elementary School. The Hope Mills resident has worked at the school for eight years and previously taught courses in first and third grades.

“The biggest lesson I have learned from being an educator is the importance of setting expectations. Students will do what you allow them to do in the classroom,” Bouncer said.

“Setting expectations and reinforcing them on a constant basis not only encourages positive behavior but also holds them accountable for themselves,” she added.

Bouncer said her favorite part of teaching is “getting to know” her students.

“Even when they’re not trying, kids are the most honest and funniest people,” she said.

“It is essential to take the time to get to know your students so you can build a healthy relationship with them. The moment you step into a classroom, you become more than just their teacher – you become their advocate,” she said in a statement to The Robesonian.

But Bouncer hasn’t always dreamed of being an educator.

In fact, she first wanted to be a journalist, she told The Robesonian.

“I wanted to be a journalist because I enjoyed writing,” she said. “After working with children at church back in Raleigh, where I grew up, I realized where my heart was.”

From there, she embarked on a new journey that included earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Master of Arts in Education in Reading Education from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, she said.

“The most important part of teaching for me is being able to see how my students grow academically and socially. Listening to my students communicate effectively and collaborate within their groups while being independent thinkers and sharing ideas is truly extraordinary,” Bouncer said.

The educator told The Robesonian that she has learned to be flexible because of COVID-19’s challenges.

“Keeping things as normal as possible can be hard but it lessens the chance of outside stresses interfering with the learning taking place in my classroom,” she said.

When Bouncer is not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with family members and friends. The educator told The Robesonian she also enjoys listening to music, painting, crocheting and reading.

“To my family and friends, I am eternally grateful for the love and support that has been given to me over the years and has helped me become the person I am today,” Bouncer said.

“I would, of course, like to thank my Peterson Elementary family for making these 8 years as magnificent as they have been. Go Tigers!” she added.

