Spectrum Internet 100 free to eligible Affordable Connectivity Program households

STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications, Inc. announced Thursday that it is now offering Spectrum Internet 100 across virtually all of its entire 41-state service area.

The new high-speed, low-cost broadband service provides 100 Mbps download speeds for just $29.99 per month, and includes a modem, in-home WiFi and self-installation at no additional charge.

Spectrum Internet 100 is available exclusively to households eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. All Spectrum Internet and legacy plans — including Spectrum Internet Gig — are eligible for ACP credits.

The ACP provides qualifying households up to a $30 monthly credit ($75 on qualifying Tribal lands) toward broadband service — which allows eligible customers to receive Spectrum Internet 100 at no monthly cost. Like all Spectrum Internet plans, Spectrum Internet 100 also has no modem fees, data caps or contracts, and customers can cancel anytime without penalty.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an important step in driving broadband adoption in America,” said Catherine Bohigian, Charter executive vice president, Government Affairs. “With Spectrum Internet 100, Charter is delivering a high-speed, high-quality broadband option — available at no cost to ACP-qualified households— throughout our 41-state service area.”

For more information on the ACP and to apply online, consumers should visit fcc.gov/acp. Interested consumers should first confirm their eligibility through the National Verifier, then contact Spectrum at 1-877-959-1748 to apply for the credit.

Eligibility

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household participates in or is eligible for a variety of assistance programs, including:

– SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.

– Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

– The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.

– Recipients of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.

High-Speed Internet

High-speed internet access is more important than ever, yet tens of millions of households and businesses — especially among vulnerable communities and in rural areas — still lack access, worry about costs, or have not adopted service.

Charter has taken a comprehensive approach to solving this problem:

– Improve Affordability: The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program makes internet service available at effectively no cost to families in financial need, and Spectrum Internet 100 includes a modem, router and in-home WiFi at no additional charge. And all Spectrum Internet plans have no data caps, modem fees or contracts.

– Advance Access: Charter is investing over $5 billion to bring reliable, high-speed internet access to approximately 1 million currently unserved families and small businesses through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

– Increase Adoption: To increase adoption and access to technology, Charter offers philanthropic support to community organizations through Spectrum Digital Education grants, which provide computers, digital education classes and technology labs for thousands across the country.

– Protect Americans’ Privacy and Security Online: Charter has been a longtime advocate for Congress to come together in a bipartisan, consensus way to take action on a comprehensive, uniform, national framework to protect consumers’ privacy online and offers certainty now and for years to come.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.