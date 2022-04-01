The ballots for the May 17 primary and general election will be chock-full of candidates — from local to state to national races.

Only a few races are uncontested out of the many throughout the greater Robeson County area.

The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

The decisions our elected officials make immediately impact our lives. That’s why it’s important that you vote. But before you can vote, you must be registered to do so.

The deadline to register to vote is getting closer. Anyone wishing to vote must be registered by April 22. Find information on how to register at https://www.co.robeson.nc.us/robeson-county-board-of-elections

You can also register in person at the Board of Elections office at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

The following requirement must be met to participate in the primary election:

• You must be a citizen of the United States.

• You must be a legal resident of the county.

• You must be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.

After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.

Additionally, individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register during the early voting period, according to the Robeson County Board of Elections.

After registering, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same site. This process is called “same-day registration.”

“When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may also update your name or address within the same county if necessary,” according to information from the Board of Elections.

The Board of Elections stated that:

“The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:

“North Carolina driver’s license.

“Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.

“A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

“A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation. For additional guidance on acceptable proof of residence for college students, visit Registering as a College Student: During Early Voting.

“Within two business days of the person’s registration, the county board of elections will verify the registrant’s driver’s license or Social Security number, update the voter registration database, search for possible duplicate registrations, and begin to verify the registrant’s address by mail. The registrant’s ballot will be counted unless the county board of elections determines that he or she is not qualified to vote in accordance with North Carolina law.”

Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.

The Dalton Daily Citizen contributed to this report.